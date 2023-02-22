‘Funny and loving’ Rocco, who was just 15-years-old, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October, 2021 and passed away on Tuesday morning at home surrounded by his loving family.

The inspirational and popular young man, the son of Wade and Yvonne, travelled to Texas for intensive treatment last year with the support of a major fundraising drive called ‘Rocco’s Road to Recovery’. He was very much supported by his local community, who held numerous fundraising events for the brave teenager that raised hundreds of thousands of euro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, his aunt, Audrey Gallagher, told the Journal how Rocco underwent many medical procedures and his treatment ‘in his normal brave and courageous manner and without a day’s complaint’. She described her nephew as ‘the most funny, loving, gentle and kindest soul’.

The late Rocco McGinley.

Rocco is the beloved Son of Yvonne and Wade McGinley and the loving Brother of Warren, Jordan, Dean, Cooper, Winter Lily, Arya and Bodhi. He is the dear Grandson of Carl and Anna McGinley and Mary Hegarty and the late Desmond Hegarty. He will be laid to rest on Friday, following 10am Mass in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Rocco since his passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A beautiful tribute on the ‘Rocco’s Road to Recovery Raffle’ facebook page, which previously raised funds for the teenager’s treatment,

described him as ‘one of the most caring, kindest, compassionate and inspirational wee souls’.

“Rocco was the type of wee soul that you only had to be in his presence for seconds when the kindness that radiated from him, and that contagious smile he had, infected your very core. The type of person you walked away from feeling lighter, happier and a wee spring in your step just by having had a wee chat with him. None of these things can or ever will be "lost," but will continue to live on in our hearts forever more.”

Rocco’s school, Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, confirmed his passing with ‘great sadness’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: ‘How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts’.