Lisa Hone, Chair of MAG stated: “We have been receiving many enquiries from people who have not yet applied to the scheme feeling overwhelmed not knowing where to start and from people already in the scheme wondering about the next steps.

“The Information Evening is an opportunity to allow those affected to come together after the publication of the scheme earlier this month. We are keenly aware of the many issues that still persist with the revised scheme, and they were very clearly laid out by ourselves and other counties’ action group reps at the Housing Committee meeting on July 13.

“We will make a short presentation to give an overview and then are happy to take questions from affected homeowners. We cannot promise to have the answer to every question, but we have been pursuing the latest information from Donegal County Council, the Department of Housing and the Housing Agency to be able to provide as much clarity as possible.

An Information Evening organised by the Mica Action Group is to be held next Monday.

“We hope that the evening will be useful and informative.

