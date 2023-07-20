News you can trust since 1772
Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme Information Evening to be held by Mica Action Group

In response to affected homeowners seeking information and clarity on how the revised Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme works the Mica Action Group (MAG) will be holding an Information Evening on Monday, July 24 at 7pm in the An Grianan Hotel, Burt.
By Staff Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

Lisa Hone, Chair of MAG stated: “We have been receiving many enquiries from people who have not yet applied to the scheme feeling overwhelmed not knowing where to start and from people already in the scheme wondering about the next steps.

“The Information Evening is an opportunity to allow those affected to come together after the publication of the scheme earlier this month. We are keenly aware of the many issues that still persist with the revised scheme, and they were very clearly laid out by ourselves and other counties’ action group reps at the Housing Committee meeting on July 13.

“We will make a short presentation to give an overview and then are happy to take questions from affected homeowners. We cannot promise to have the answer to every question, but we have been pursuing the latest information from Donegal County Council, the Department of Housing and the Housing Agency to be able to provide as much clarity as possible.

An Information Evening organised by the Mica Action Group is to be held next Monday.An Information Evening organised by the Mica Action Group is to be held next Monday.
“We hope that the evening will be useful and informative.

All affected homeowners are welcome whether you are a member of MAG or not.”

