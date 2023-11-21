Delight as 'Derry Girls' wins International Emmy
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Emmys to television creators and performers from nine countries at the 51st International Emmy Awards on Monday night in New York City.
The Gala was attended by television professionals from around the world and hosted by actor & comedian Rhys Darby.
Derry Girls – Season 3 won the Emmy for Comedy in a tie with Netflix’s ‘Vir Das: Landing.’
Derry Girls was written and created by Lisa McGee and starred Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn.
It was produced by Hat Trick Productions.
Lisa McGee has been tweeting her Emmy’s experience to her thousands of followers on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter.
Ahead of the ceremony, she posted a picture of herself in a red dress and stated: ‘Wearing my Derry City colours at the Emmys.’
Following the win, she tweeted: ‘Collection complete’.
The win has led to much excitement locally.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said on Facebook: “ What a night for our Derry Girl in New York as Lisa McGee claimed the Best Comedy International Emmy Award for Series 3 of the show.
“#DerryGirls’ global reach is evident every day at our city’s visitor destinations where tourists from all over the world are referencing it.
“Congratulations to Lisa and all the cast and crew on this recognition on the would stage, I’m proud to be a Derry Girl this morning.”