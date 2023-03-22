News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Delight as Derry students win Sacred Music Post Primary Award

Thornhill College students are celebrating after winning the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT

The Senior Choir won the competition, which took place in Dublin on March 20.

Holly Bradley from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023.

1. CMK20032023_Feis Ceoil_046.jpg

Holly Bradley from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023. Photo: Clare Keogh

Photo Sales
Students from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023. Picture Clare Keogh

2. CMK20032023_Feis Ceoil_031.jpg

Students from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023. Picture Clare Keogh Photo: Clare Keogh

Photo Sales
Holly Bradley’s reflection from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023

3. CMK20032023_Feis Ceoil_043.jpg

Holly Bradley’s reflection from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023 Photo: Clare Keogh

Photo Sales
Holly Bradley and Erin Irvine students from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023

4. CMK20032023_Feis Ceoil_045.jpg

Holly Bradley and Erin Irvine students from Thornhill College Derry who won the Sacred Music Post Primary Award at Feis Ceoil 2023 Photo: Clare Keogh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Derry