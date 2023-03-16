News you can trust since 1772
Delight as movie star Pearse Brosnan enjoys lunch at Gap Coffee Co. in Bridgend

The delighted staff of Gap Coffee Co. in Bridgend had a very special customer on Wednesday – none other than movie star Pearse Brosnan.

By Laura Glenn
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

The former 007 visited the popular cafe, situated near the Derry/Donegal border at around 2pm on March 15 and sampled some of their delicious food.

Staff said Pearse, who was, it is understood, accompanied by his wife Keely Shaye Smith, was ‘especially impressed by our homemade tarts made daily in our bakery’.

He was also kind enough to pose for a photograph with some staff members.

Movie star Pearse Brosnan pictured with staff of Gap Coffee Company in Bridgend on Wednesday. Picture: Gap Coffee Company
The star, who has also starred in movies such as Mamma Mia! and Mrs Doubtfire, has been filming in Donegal recently for the upcoming movie ‘Four Letters of Love.’

The Navan man has been hailing the beauty of the county and on his Facebook page, which has 4.8m followers, he wrote about the Wild Atlantic Way and how the ‘sun shone’ upon them during the filming of the new movie.

