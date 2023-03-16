The former 007 visited the popular cafe, situated near the Derry/Donegal border at around 2pm on March 15 and sampled some of their delicious food.

Staff said Pearse, who was, it is understood, accompanied by his wife Keely Shaye Smith, was ‘especially impressed by our homemade tarts made daily in our bakery’.

He was also kind enough to pose for a photograph with some staff members.

Movie star Pearse Brosnan pictured with staff of Gap Coffee Company in Bridgend on Wednesday. Picture: Gap Coffee Company

The star, who has also starred in movies such as Mamma Mia! and Mrs Doubtfire, has been filming in Donegal recently for the upcoming movie ‘Four Letters of Love.’

The Navan man has been hailing the beauty of the county and on his Facebook page, which has 4.8m followers, he wrote about the Wild Atlantic Way and how the ‘sun shone’ upon them during the filming of the new movie.

