Delight as new Scout Den opens in Carndonagh

Group Leader Ailish Tully on right with fellow Scout leader Pauline Loftus.

A new state of the art Scout Den, funded by Sports Capital Partnership and LEADER funding and community fundraising, was officially opened at the former GAA / youth club premises on Chapel Street in Carndonagh last Sunday, 16 March.

The building comprises a fully accessible Scout Den with activity rooms, changing room, toilets and showers and a large sports hall, while the grounds are planned to have space for camping, pioneering and other outdoor pursuits.

The resource will be made available to the wider community as well as providing a more extensive programme for our own scouts and visiting groups.

The joyful celebration was blessed with bright sunshine as the community came together to witness the fulfilment of a dream that has been in the making for almost fifty years.

The late Michael McCarron.

Kieran Gildea, representing Scouting Ireland, and Annie McCarron, representing the late Michael McCarron (who the Den is dedicated to in remembrance of his tireless commitment to publishing and distributing the weekly scout newsletter for almost 40 years, which provided the funds to purchase the property) unveiled the naming plaque to officially open the Scout Den.

Speaking at the packed event, Michael’s daughter, Group Leader Ailish Tully, thanked the scouting community and the wider community for their hard work in supporting and fundraising for the renovation.

Ailish also paid tribute to Rosemarie McDermott, a “dedicated and enthusiastic leader and member of our Den committee, whose untimely passing in 2021 was a great loss to us all.”

Match funding for the project was made possible through a Gala Ball and draw held in 2023.

Michael McCarron Scout Den in Chapel St, Carndonagh

Ailish said the Den was “a testament to the spirit of community, commitment and belief in something greater than ourselves. It stands as a lasting legacy for every scout, past, present and future, who walk through these doors.”

Ailish said that up till now, the Scouts had operated from the Colgan Hall premises, and “they remain deeply grateful to the Colgan Hall for their generosity” in hosting the Scouts since 1976.

“However, in 2020, a long held dream finally took shape when we became owners of the former GAA club and youth club building,” she said.

“This was a dream fuelled by 35 years of dedication by Michael tirelessly publishing a weekly newsletter with proceeds going towards this very goal.”

Carndonagh’s 8 th Donegal Scouts was founded by a group of local community leaders, including Michael, in 1976. Many hundreds of young people from Carndonagh and the surrounding areas have benefited since then.

Paying tribute to the group’s achievement, Provincial Commissioner Ronan McGibbon said that the Scout movement in Carndonagh was unique and exceptional.

Scouting Ireland representative Kieran Gildea then thanked 8th Carndonagh Scouts for their hard work over the years.

He then surprised Ailish with Scouting Ireland’s Highest award – the Order of Cuchulainn - which was also awarded to her father Michael in 2016 on the fortieth anniversary of the group.

Mr Gildea described Ailish as “a great motivational force within the group” and “a tireless and passionate fighter for 8 th Donegal Scouts.”

Accepting the award, Ailish said “I will repeat what Dad said when he received his award: that I accept it on behalf of the whole Carndonagh scouting community, because honestly, there is no ‘I’ in team, and we have the best team in the world. So thank you all.”

Several new leaders, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers were then inaugurated before the gathered assembly dispatched to enjoy a barbecue, refreshments, entertainment and activities in the sunshine.