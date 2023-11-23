'Delightful' family home on the market in Lower Garden City in Derry
A ‘delightful’ family home in Lower Garden City in the Culmore Road area of Derry has come on the market with Oakland Estate Agents.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT
The home has been carefully maintained and offers the ‘perfect’ environment for a young family. The dwelling stands on a very private elevated plot and features a large surfaced parking area to the rear and a detached garage.
The owners are accepting offers over £250,000.
For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/24-lower-garden-city-culmore-road-londonderry/918763
1 / 9