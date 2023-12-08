Dementia patients at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry gifted knitted items
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) expressed their gratitude at the donation of the items.
Wendy Doherty, Volunteer and Work Experience Coordinator at the Western Trust explained: “Our Dementia Companions have highlighted how much our Dementia patients benefit from lap blankets, fidget muffs and other comforting items. These help towards making the patient stay more like a ‘home from home’. The sensory stimulation patients experience reduces restlessness, anxiety and can aid feelings of calm and relaxation. Many of the items are single use meaning the patient can retain the item after they are discharged from hospital.”
Dementia Companion, Sharon McKittrick commented: “Thank you so much for the blankets they were very much appreciated, I just wish I could capture the moment we handed them to our patients they absolutely loved them. Donations such as these are lovingly crafted by members of our local community including organisations such as The Mother’s Union, a Macmillan Crochet Group and talented individuals who enjoy knitting items in their spare time.”
Sharon added: “The time and effort given to each item is greatly appreciated. However, it is important that any items for dementia patients meet specific criteria so as not to pose any risk. If you, or your community group, are thinking of making such items please contact Wendy Doherty, Volunteer and Work Experience Coordinator via email: [email protected] or Tel: (028) 71611469 before doing so. Thank you.”