Dementia patients at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry gifted knitted items

Altnagelvin Hospital Dementia Companions have received ‘kind donations’ of knitted items gifted to the hospital for patients with a diagnosis of Dementia.

Altnagelvin Hospital Dementia Companions Madeline Pena Hernandez and Sharon McKittrick accepting donations gifted to the hospital for patients with a diagnosis of Dementia. Handing over the donations is Wendy Doherty, Volunteer and Work Experience Coordinator (centre).

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) expressed their gratitude at the donation of the items.

Wendy Doherty, Volunteer and Work Experience Coordinator at the Western Trust explained: “Our Dementia Companions have highlighted how much our Dementia patients benefit from lap blankets, fidget muffs and other comforting items. These help towards making the patient stay more like a ‘home from home’. The sensory stimulation patients experience reduces restlessness, anxiety and can aid feelings of calm and relaxation. Many of the items are single use meaning the patient can retain the item after they are discharged from hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dementia Companion, Sharon McKittrick commented: “Thank you so much for the blankets they were very much appreciated, I just wish I could capture the moment we handed them to our patients they absolutely loved them. Donations such as these are lovingly crafted by members of our local community including organisations such as The Mother’s Union, a Macmillan Crochet Group and talented individuals who enjoy knitting items in their spare time.”