Denis Bradley set to be a keynote contributor at Belfast event asking what peace means

Belfast City Hall will host more than 160 community and statutory representatives, including Northlands founder Denis Bradley, on September 29 for Reimagining Peace — an event exploring how future funding can deliver measurable results in equality, safety, health, and education.

The event aims to explore what peace really looks like in 2025 for communities in Northern Ireland — Reimaging Peace asks ‘is it simply the absence of political violence, or does it mean safe homes, good health for all, fair chances for young people and services that work?’

Keynote contributions at the roundtable gathering will be given by Denis Bradley, former Co-Chair of the Consultative Group on the Past and Vice Chair of the NI Policing Board, and Quintin Oliver, who spearheaded the Good Friday Agreement 'Yes' campaign.

Reimagining Peace has been organised to mark the first anniversary of the ACN Way Programme, a £2.7 million initiative, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund UK that spans five regions — Northern Ireland, the North of England, the Midlands, Wales and South East England. The ACN Way has engaged with 100 organisations across the UK in its first year.

Denis Bradley.

Vicky Moore, ACN Way Programme Lead, explained that the ACN Way is a movement rooted in the belief that peace involves “the presence of justice, equity, dignity, and opportunity in people’s daily lives”.

She added: “Reimagining Peace is about challenging us all, from grassroots to statutory agencies, green, orange and others, to think about peace in today’s terms. Is it enough to say the violence has stopped — or must peace also mean secure homes, a working health system, real opportunities for young people, and services people can rely on?

“Northern Ireland continues to face high levels of domestic violence, drug misuse, housing pressures, educational inequality, poverty and health gaps that can reduce life expectancy by over a decade depending on postcode.

“The aim of Reimagining Peace is to begin a conversation, to consider how we move forward with collective grassroots voices, identifying the needs we must support, where funding should be directed, and how we truly measure lasting impact.

Launching the Reimagining Peace event on the future of funding, to be held at Belfast City Hall on September 29, are Vicky Moore, The ACN Way Programme Lead, and Dan Barkley, ACN Co-ordinator.

“This event is not just a celebration. It is a call to action — to build peace into our homes, schools, services and systems. By developing a deeper understanding of community needs, by engaging with grassroots organisations and their leaders and harnessing lived experience, we can create a movement that builds collective action to improve our communities from the ground up,” Ms Moore added.

Among the speakers are academics, campaigners and community activists with local and international experience of conflict and reconciliation including Charmaine Jones of Women’s Spaces; youth sector researcher Andy Hamilton of Ulster University, Jon Nicholas of the University of Manchester; and Jim Donnelly, Joint Chief Executive, Active Communities Network.

Discussions will reflect on the 27 years since the Good Friday Agreement, while focusing on the next generation

The discussions will ask: How should funding be directed to achieve measurable outcomes in communities?

How can grassroots knowledge shape policies that reduce trauma, addiction and inequality?

What can Northern Ireland learn from, and contribute to, other regions tackling similar challenges?