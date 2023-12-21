Deputy Mayor of Derry extends warm welcome for built heritage funding award

A programme designed to support the regeneration of disused heritage buildings in Derry City has been welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Jason Barr.

INNER CITY TRUST GETS SHARE OF £5M. . . . . .The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jason Barr congratulating Helen Quigley, Inner City Trust on the Trust receiving a share of £5m funding for heritage restoration. The monies will help to breathe new life into the disused and at-risk historic buildings throughout the city. Included from left are Tony Monaghan, Regeneration Manager, DCSDC, Rev. Robert Millar, Chair, ICT, Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at DCSDC and John Meehan. Inner City Trust.

The programme, led by Derry's Inner City Trust, is one of a number of successful funding awards announced last week by the Architectural Heritage Fund throughout the UK, and the only award made in Northern Ireland under the current round of funding.

The funding award of £170k will be used to assist the Inner City Trust in developing a programme which will identify eligible target heritage buildings in the City deemed to be at risk. The programme will provide dedicated technical resources to assist in carrying out technical surveys/assessments as well as assisting in the identification of capital funding resources to regenerate the target buildings once selected.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Jason Barr said: “I am delighted to see the award by the Architectural Heritage Fund to design a programme that will assist in identifying key eligible heritage at risk buildings in the City. The City has a diverse and rich collection of built heritage assets including listed buildings and historic city walls, so it’s encouraging to see a programme that will promote the regeneration and re-use of heritage buildings deemed to be at risk. The project aligns with the Council's Heritage Plan 2022-27 and I look forward to Council working with the Inner City Trust in the development of this exciting programme.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad