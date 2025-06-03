Deputy Mayorship of Derry City & Strabane District 'an honour and a privilege' says Niree McMorris

Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris has said it was an “an honour and a privilege” to be appointed the role.

Speaking as she took over the role from outgoing Deputy Mayor Darren Guy, Alderman McMorris congratulated the new Mayor Ruairí McHugh saying: “The role of mayor is a position of honour and public service and I am sure he will carry out this role with dignity and pride."

On her own appointment, Alderman McMorris said: “I want to thank my colleagues who nominated myself for the role of Deputy Mayor and for putting their trust in me to carry out this role for the incoming year.

“I pledge to represent everyone from our city and district and I will support our Mayor to carry out all civic duties, both fairly and compassionately. This role is an honour and privilege and I am delighted to be able to serve the good people of both Londonderry and Strabane district.

The new Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Niree McMorris pictured at the Guildhall on Monday afternoon. Jim McCafferty Photography.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all my colleagues from the DUP, both past and present, who have guided and supported myself through my journey into politics. I especially want to put on record my thanks to Gary Middleton MLA who has been a constant support from the beginning and who entrusted myself to manage his constituency office and to have the self belief and determination to represent the electorate of the Waterside.

"I am delighted to have my mum, my son Kyle and family members here to witness this proud occasion and I thank you all for your continued support.”

Alderman McMorris was also critical of the fact that there would not be a Unionist Mayor over the course of the current Council term.

The Deputy Mayor said: “Whilst this is happy occasion, it would be remiss of myself not to mention the disappointment that in this electoral term there will be no Unionist mayor. I recognise that the D’Hondt system is the fairest way to allocate this role but, as Alderman Guy rightly said last year, there was always an agreed accommodation so the role was representative and inclusive of the Unionist community.”

“Lastly,” Ald. McMorris added, “I would like to thank the public, without whom I would not have had the opportunity to represent and serve them within this Council.”