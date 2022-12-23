Dermie McClenaghan: A pictorial tribute to a lifelong socialist and civil rights activist

Dermie McClenaghan has sadly passed away after a life of activism that saw him play a key role in the foundation of the civil rights movement in Derry and continued with his central involvement in socialist and anti-war politics in the city and beyond.
Tributes have been pouring in for a man who has been described as ‘a true socialist’, a ‘champion of civil rights and equality’, a ‘giant of the Derry civil rights movement’, and a ‘Derry legend’.
Our thoughts and condolences are with Dermie’s wife Pauline, his family, friends and comrades.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
1. Dermie, seated, second from right, at at a birthday bash for Gay McIntyre in 2013, with, front from left, Goretti Horgan, Eamonn McCann and Pauline McClenaghan. Back from left, Kazim Demirarslan, Phoebe Barber and Linda and Ciaran Nicell. 0105JM04
Photo: Archive
2. Dermie giving the opening address at the Foyle Pride 2010 launch at the Context Gallery.
Photo: archive
3. Dermie, standing, second from left, at a reception hosted by the then Mayor of Derry, Martin Reilly, in the Guildhall to mark the 45th anniversary of the Derry Housing Action Committee. Included, seated, are Sha Gillespie, Ivan Cooper and John Hume. Standing with Dermie, from left, are Deirdre O'Doherty, Sheila McClean and Fionnbarra O'Dochartaigh. (DER4113PG033)
Photo: archive
4. Dermie and Pauline on their wedding day in October 1972.
Photo: archive