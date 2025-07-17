Derry actor Andy Doherty works with Oscar winning director in Belfast stage show 'The Tunnel'

From Academy Award-winner Terry George comes The Tunnel, starring Derry actor Andy Doherty in a major new production at the Lyric, Belfast.

The play takes us back to the Troubles in 1976 when the widespread violence of the early 70s had evolved into a brutal stalemate between all warring factions.

The IRA opted for a ‘long war’ strategy while the British government set out on its criminalisation policy.

Set in the Long Kesh prison camp, thousands of Loyalists and Republicans faced endless years in crowded Nissan huts.

Political allegiances vied with personal animosities and war-weariness creating a powder keg of anger. For many, serving decades-long sentences, escape was the only answer.

The Tunnel was originally written in 1986 and produced at the Irish Arts Centre in New York. It marked the first collaboration between Mr. George and Jim Sheridan who directed and starred in the IAC production.

Pulitzer Prize winner Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes) and Ciaran O’Reilly founder of New York’s renowned Irish Rep. Theatre were among the cast.

Messrs. George and Sheridan went on to collaborate on three films, In the Name of the Father, Some Mother’s Son and The Boxer. Between them they have eleven Oscar nominations including Mr. George’s Oscar win for his local short film The Shore.

Brassneck Theatre Company in collaboration with Seamus Productions is proud to present the Irish premiere of The Tunnel.

The new production of The Tunnel features an exceptional cast; Chris Corrigan, Andy Docherty, Vincent Higgins, Cillian Lenaghan, Marty Mc Cann, Ciaran Nolan and Oisin Thompson.

We spoke with Derry native Andy Doherty, from Bishop's Street, about his role and the production.

“It’s about six prisoners and their lives within these extraordinary circumstances,” he tells us.

Andy portrays ‘BB’, a staunch republican unyielding in his commitment to the cause.

“He’s the hardman of the cage,” said Andy. “He sees this as an extension of the war outside. He's trying to continue the war on from the inside. Some people start to become defectors. This causes his aggro and his intensity. He still believes this is all-out war, and nothing changes.”

Portraying the trauma of the Troubles is something Andy has experience in. Last year, Andy starred in a one-man show depicting Derry gay rights and social justice activist Michael Kerrigan as he joined the Gay Rights Movement stemming from Trinity College, from 1972 to 1975.

Andy said he sees these roles as an opportunity to talk about our own history.

“We get to explore it, learn more about it. In school, we don’t get to talk about our own history. We talk about German, Russian, and English history. But I want to explore what happened to my family and my people, the people of my country.

“I would love to explore both sides of the Troubles. It’s fascinating history, and if you learn the history, you can try not to relive it again.

“It highlights the gravitas of the situations and tries to implore people not to go back to the way it was.”

Andy and the production team carefully portray on stage that the Troubles should not be something we aspire to relive.

“It's not a declaration of republicanism or condemnation of loyalism, it's a realisation that these are ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. It's applicable now to the world,” said Andy.

Andy's character, BB, is an authoritative and militant man, a new style of role for Andy.

“He's a prisoner of war, and when he was outside, he was a soldier of war. For him, whatever means are necessary. In his eyes, it's a just cause, and he grants himself permission to behave this way.”

On working with an Academy Award Winner Terry George, Andy said it was a blessing to him.

“I’m taking in everything he says, trying to absorb and learn. When the play is over, I'll sit down with a pint of Guinness and have a good smile about it.”

This new production runs at the Lyric Theatre Belfast from Thursday, July 31 to Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Encouraging audiences to attend, Andy said: “I would say this isn’t a republican play, what would you do if you were in these circumstances, it’s dark, it has a fantastic cast and a fantastic director. Get your ticket; you’ll not be disappointed, and if you are, I’ll reimburse it, Andy Doherty will reimburse your ticket.”

Speaking ahead of the show, Mr. George said: “Thanks to Brassneck, Feile 25 and the Lyric theatre, I have the honour and thrill of bringing The Tunnel to its home territory, and to direct it myself, with an amazing local cast of truly brilliant actors.”

The New York Times review noted that The Tunnel ‘transcends its historical circumstances to become a downbeat reflection on the futility and waste of war’.

While legendary Village Voice theatre critic Robert Massa said: “Events are both surprising and well laid. Anger and despair alternate with comedy and sweet music...full of sharp details neatly contrasted.”

Audiences are invited to a post-show discussion with Mr. George following the 2.30pm matinee performance on Saturday, August 2.

Performances will take place daily at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and the play runs for two hours including a 20-minute interval. It is recommended for audiences aged 16 and over due to strong language and the use of smoke and haze effects.

Tickets are priced between £15 and £30 and are available now via the Lyric Theatre Box Office on 028 9038 1081 or online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.