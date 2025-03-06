Derry actor Ayvianna Snow stars in new horror film 'St. Patrick's Day Massacre'

A Derry actor, hailed as the ‘British Queen of Horror’, is making waves with a new film set to send shivers down the spines of horror fans this spring.

In St. Patrick's Day Massacre, directed by Steve Lawson, Ayvianna Snow plays the role of Kendra, one of a group of college friends tricked into spending the night in a creepy Irish tavern, where the corridors are stalked by a vengeful undead killer.

The film is released on March 10. Ayvianna said: “Horror films can tap into a very raw, primal part of us as human beings—fear is one of the most visceral emotions. Horror hits parts of us that other genres cannot reach.” Ayvianna has appeared in over 70 feature films and has built a reputation for her compelling performances in the horror genre. She is now based in London, and continues to cement her place as one of the most exciting talents in the UK independent horror scene.