Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry actor Saoirse-Monica Jackson is set to continue her string of appearing in new, hit dramas with her role as Judicial Inquisitor Sarah Willis in Channel 5’s eagerly-awaited ‘The Trial’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-hour drama poses the question: ‘Should parents be held accountable for the actions of their children?’

When their teenage daughter Teah commits a grave crime, Dione and David Sinclair find themselves at the centre of a harrowing legal ordeal. In a public and humiliating arrest, they are thrown into the clutches of the Office of Judicial Inquisition, a powerful new branch of the Ministry of Justice. Their charge: violation of Milligan’s Law, a controversial statute that holds parents criminally responsible for the actions of their children. The Sinclairs are brought to a repurposed magistrates’ court which is now a tribunal exclusively used to prosecute guardians as accessories to juvenile crimes. There, they come face to face with Judicial Inquisitor Sarah Willis,(Saoirse-Monica Jackson), described as ‘a relentless enforcer of the law who is determined to uncover every flaw in their parenting.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 5 adds: "No detail of their past is off-limits. “With no legal counsel, no jury, and no margin for error, Dione and David must defend their integrity before a single, unwavering authority. As the trial unfolds, the line between justice and persecution blurs. If found guilty, the consequences are devastating: a life sentence for crimes they didn’t commit but may still be deemed responsible for. The Trial, which airs on May 8 at 9pm on Channel 5, and Channel5.com also stars Ben Miles (David), Claire Skinner (Dionne) and India Fowler (Teah).

David Sinclair (Ben Miles) / Dione Sinclair (Claire Skinner) / Sarah Willis (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) / Teah Sinclair (India Fowler) : Saoirse-Monica Jackson in 'The Trial.'

‘Derry Girls’ star Saoirse-Monica winning praise from viewers and critics alike in BBC One’s acclaimed new series ‘This City is Ours’.

The crime series is set in Liverpool and Saoirse-Monica plays Cheryl Crawford, the wife of Davey Crawford, a close associate of Jamie Phelan.

The show follows the Phelan family, who the Radio Times describe as ‘on the cusp of a not-so-civil war over who should replace patriarch Ronnie (Sean Bean) when he retires.’

Saoirse-Monica was also lauded for her role in Netflix’s ‘The Decameron,’ which was one of the streaming service’s big hits last year.