Derry actress and producer Roma Downey awarded OBE in Honours List

Roma Downey (by John Russo with permission from Roma Downey)

The multi- talented US-based star has become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to the Arts, Drama and to the Community in Northern Ireland.

As well as being one of the world’s leading television and film producers, Roma has been a key ambassador for her native Derry and instrumental in the promotion of the city on the global stage. In a tweet referencing the honour, Roma said: “Wish my mum and dad were alive to see this’.

Other local people to receive honours include William Hunter, who received an OBE for services to the economy and the community in Derry, and Karen Moore, Head of Quality Enhancement, NWRC received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to education.

There were also BEMs (Medallists of the Order) for William Craig for services to cricket and the community in Eglinton, and for Sylvia McKeegan for services to the community in Derry,