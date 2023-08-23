The second series of the acclaimed drama begins on Wednesday, August 30 at 9pm, to stream and watch live on Channel 4.

The synopsis of the new series states: “After the tragic events of the series one finale, our team of embattled prison officers are determined to make a fresh start. But as those behind the cell doors of C Wing know only too well, moving on isn’t always simple. With changes at the very top and fresh faces on the wing, Leigh’s new bond with Rose (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – Derry Girls) - and the secrets they share - will be tested to the limit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Channel 4 ahead of the launch, Jamie-Lee said she now feels quite at home on a prison set.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

“It's weird in that you love going back to it, but it doesn't take long to get cabin fever again. It feels like it's the closest thing to like a regular job that we've had: we're literally in the same uniform every morning and have breakfast at the same time, so it all feeds into our performances as well. They've added more brilliant detail to the set this time to make it even more authentic and lived in.”

When asked if Rose feels like her problems are behind her now, or if she still worries that her past is going to catch up with her, Jamie-Lee replied:” I think she does have a bit of naivete and a false sense of security, and we can see that in her mannerisms, But, as in any good drama, that’s shattered very quickly. There are a lot of turns and surprises, a lot of other elements involved and angles that you wouldn't think of.”

Jamie-Lee added that the second series is on the ‘more serious side’ and that is reflected in Rose’s story.

She also told viewers that the power dynamic with Louis Costa ‘keeps shifting a lot’.

“Their situation develops in a lot of unexpected ways and starts to involve other people on the wing. That reflects life in prison, how things can shift and manifest so quickly. There’s a lot of back and forth.”

Jamie-Lee also told how she very much enjoyed making season two.