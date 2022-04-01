Derry Against Fuel Poverty to hold rally in Derry on Saturday

The event will take place at Waterloo Place on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

Spokesperson Sinead Quinn said: “In the week that Stormont went into recess to facilitate the May 5 election, it is beyond shameful that we are no further forward in resolving this crisis for the most financially vulnerable in our society.

“Poverty affects us all whether you’re from Top of the Hill or Tullyally, Clooney or Creggan. We can blame the DUP for resigning at the beginning of February, but the reality is that our governments knew this was coming as far back as last summer.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinead Quinn speaking at a rally in Derry earlier this month.

She added: “It has become clear that our governments have no intention of taking the necessary steps to deal with the widening and deepening poverty that has long plagued the working classes in our city. Tinkering around the edges has become the norm when it comes to the deprivation that the working and non-working poor find themselves in through no fault of their own.

“It is our duty to challenge that dereliction of duty and agitate for change in whatever way we see fit. Whether that be sit-ins, protests, strikes or rallies, direct action is now our duty.