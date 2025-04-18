Derry airport 'a fantastic asset right on our doorstep' as funding intervention welcomed

By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy has welcomed confirmation from Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald that her department has assumed responsibility for the City of Derry Airport’s running costs.

The move announced by Minister Archibald follows funding being released by then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd in October 2024 to support the airport while the process to transfer responsibility for the airport continued.

Sandra Duffy described the latest development as “another positive news story for the north west with the Department for the Economy now assuming responsibility for helping to fund the airport’s annual running costs”.

“City of Derry Airport is a fantastic asset right on our doorstep, and, with the right support, it can continue to play a leading role in our local economy, and connect communities to these islands,” Colr. Duffy said.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy, Ciara Ferguson, Sandra Duffy and John O'Dowd pictured previously at the airport.Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy, Ciara Ferguson, Sandra Duffy and John O'Dowd pictured previously at the airport.
The rolling funding confirmed by the Minister will mean Derry & Strabane Council and ratepayers will no longer have to fund a subvention for the Eglinton facility.

The Minister said this was “great news for the North West and is another example of my commitment to regional balance”.

The funding will save Council over £3 million, enabling it to direct vital funding into other projects, such as the new Templemore Leisure Centre, Colr. Duffy said.

“Sinn Féin ministers in the Executive are working to drive forward real change, ensuring everyone has the same opportunities in life, no matter where they live.

“I’m determined to continue working with our Executive team to place Derry firmly on the map as a vibrant and exciting city that attracts investment, creates jobs and continues to evolve and grow.”

