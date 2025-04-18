Derry airport 'a fantastic asset right on our doorstep' as funding intervention welcomed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The move announced by Minister Archibald follows funding being released by then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd in October 2024 to support the airport while the process to transfer responsibility for the airport continued.
Sandra Duffy described the latest development as “another positive news story for the north west with the Department for the Economy now assuming responsibility for helping to fund the airport’s annual running costs”.
“City of Derry Airport is a fantastic asset right on our doorstep, and, with the right support, it can continue to play a leading role in our local economy, and connect communities to these islands,” Colr. Duffy said.
The rolling funding confirmed by the Minister will mean Derry & Strabane Council and ratepayers will no longer have to fund a subvention for the Eglinton facility.
The Minister said this was “great news for the North West and is another example of my commitment to regional balance”.
The funding will save Council over £3 million, enabling it to direct vital funding into other projects, such as the new Templemore Leisure Centre, Colr. Duffy said.
“Sinn Féin ministers in the Executive are working to drive forward real change, ensuring everyone has the same opportunities in life, no matter where they live.
“I’m determined to continue working with our Executive team to place Derry firmly on the map as a vibrant and exciting city that attracts investment, creates jobs and continues to evolve and grow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.