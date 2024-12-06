Derry anaesthetist Dr. Mukesh Chugh receives prestigious BB-Mahatma Gandhi Award 2024
Dr. Mukesh Chugh has been recognised with a prestigious BB-Mahatma Gandhi Award 2024.
The Altnagelvin consultant anaesthetist was recognised for his exceptional contributions to promoting Indian culture, heritage, and interfaith harmony.
The award ceremony, held at the UK House of Lords, was attended by the Honourable Health Minister of Uttarakhand, India, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Dr. Hans, and Baroness Sandip Verma, who jointly presented the award.
Along with the accolade Dr. Chugh was presented with a traditional white shawl, known as a ‘Siroba’, symbolizing a robe of honour.