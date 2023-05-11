The Blackwater Suite at the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk was the venue for the 2023 YesChef Awards on Monday, May 8.

A packed room saw more than 500 guests representing the hospitality industry come together to celebrate the achievements of their friends and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local restaurants picked up some of the biggest awards of the night. The ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award went to Ubiquitous, while Quaywest was named Seafood Restaurant of the Year. The Railway Tavern won two awards – Steakhouse of the Year and Traditional Gastropub of the Year 2023 while The Red Door was named Country House Restaurant of the Year 2023.

. Four restaurants in Derry and Inishowen won awards at the YesChef awards. Credit: JoseBaard - stock.adobe.com

Each of the restaurants represented Ulster in their categories.

Chandpur in Donegal also won Indian Restaurant of the Year 2023 and Whoriskey’s Cashelard won Newcomer of the Year 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry’s El Tapas Grá previously won and represented Ulster in the World Food Restaurant of the Year 2023, which was won by Cava Bodega, representing Connacht. Johnny’s Ranch in Ramelton also previously won the Ulster category in the Street Food Restaurant of the Year 2023, which was won overall on Monday night by Unbeetable Food in Munster.

Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media who run the awards said: “ The restaurants here tonight represent the diversity of the industry on the island and showcase the commitment to delivering the highest standards in Irish Hospitality.

"We are the only programme on the island who inspect every entrant and we would like to thank our panel of dedicated researchers who travel the country visiting each venue.”