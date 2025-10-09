Derry and Strabane district first region in NI to be recognised as a UNICEF Child Friendly Community

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area has become the first region in Northern Ireland and only the second in the UK to receive international recognition as a UNICEF Child Friendly Community.

The prestigious status signifies that UNICEF publicly recognises the significant and sustainable steps a local area has taken towards advancing the human rights of children and young people growing up in their city and communities.

A formal announcement was made on Thursday in the Guildhall by representatives from the four local partner organisations in Derry and Strabane’s bid for the designation: The Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Education Authority Youth Service, the Youth Justice Agency and Council.

It follows a seven year journey where all four partners worked with the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) to develop and deliver a comprehensive action plan to prioritise and uphold children’s rights across six priority areas.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh with young people from the city and district and project partners at the formal announcement that Derry and Strabane has received UNICEF's Child Friendly Community designation.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, welcomed the announcement and congratulated everyone involved in achieving the status.

“This is a momentous day for all the children and young people in our City and District and sends a clear message to all of them that we are a region where they should feel safe, heard and nurtured and where their rights are respected by everyone.

“It has taken years of detailed and collaborative working, led by our young people and delivered by the four partner public bodies to bring the journey to this monumental moment and I would like to congratulate each and every person who was involved in the process of achieving this recognition.

“That work means our children and young people can now feel meaningfully involved in the decisions that matter to them, enabling our service providers to meet their needs and for adults to be more accountable for the way children’s rights are respected, protected and fulfilled.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, signing UNICEF's declaration to uphold the rights of all the Children and Young People in the Council area.

Naomi Danquah, Programme Director for Child Friendly Cities and Communities at UNICEF UK, said: “The Derry City and Strabane District partnership have worked incredibly hard over the past seven years to achieve the ambitions they – and, vitally, children and young people – set out to achieve at the start of their journey. The partnership has established an impressive child rights infrastructure, with examples of excellent, embedded practice and involvement of children and young people across six important thematic areas. The sustainability plan shows how they propose to continue these commitments, and we are delighted that the partnership has been recognised as a UNICEF Child Friendly Community.”

Michael Hogg Strategic Services Manager Education Authority Youth Service added: “We are immensely proud that Derry and Strabane has been awarded UNICEF Child Friendly status.

“This recognition is a tremendous achievement and reflects the deep commitment across the City and District to place children’s rights at the heart of local decision-making.

Following Friday’s announcement, the project partners will host a special celebration event at the Foyle Arena on World Children’s Day, on Thursday November 20 full details of which will be released in the coming weeks.

For full details on Derry and Strabane’s Journey towards becoming a UNICEF Child Friendly Community including the Annual Report for 2024/25 visit derrystrabane.com/unicef.