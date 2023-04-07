Derry and Strabane leaders return from 'life-changing' Bosnia-Herzegovina fact finding mission

The purpose of the trip was to learn more about the country’s peace building efforts and to explore how diversity and power sharing have been managed there.Working with Remembering Srebrenica, a charity based in Birmingham, the 18 strong delegation held a final learning and sharing session recently as part of the initiative of Derry City and Strabane District Council, supported by The Executive Office.Delegation member Philip McKinney, an Alliance Councillor for the Waterside area, described the trip as life changing.“To meet the people and organisations we met but especially to spend so much time with the Mothers of Srebrenica, reinforced to all of us what horrors they experienced and the consequences that they live with every day,” he said.“It also reinforced how important it is to challenge racism and sectarianism day and daily.“The visit was life-changing in a positive and life-enhancing way.“The programme will re-open for new applications from civic and political leaders from the district during the summer.“I would strongly recommend people put their name forward.“The lessons learned will be invaluable to the district as we go forward.”