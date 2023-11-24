A recent report shows that people living in Derry City and Strabane experience loneliness more than most of the north.

Residents in Derry City and Strabane District are among the loneliest in the north

A survey was released to the national citizens of Northern Ireland to find out the overall well being of people living in Northern Ireland. This survey showed the percentages of people who struggle with Loneliness, Self-Efficiency, Personal Wellbeing and Locus of Control.

Derry City and Strabane have a reported 22.8 percent of people experiencing loneliness in 2022/23. This significantly higher than other districts in Northern Ireland such as Mid Ulster with 16 percent of reports of loneliness, Newry, Mourne and down with 14.7 percent and Ards and North Down with 15.1 percent. Alongside Derry City and Strabane with a higher percentage of reports of Loneliness are Belfast with the highest being 24.9 percent, Mid and East Antrim with 22 percent, Causeway Coast & Glens with 22.6 percent and finally Craigavon with 22 percent.

Northern Ireland in 2022/23 has a report of individual aged 16 and over 6.1percent of people Often/Always experiencing reports of Loneliness, while 27.6 percent of people never experiencing Loneliness. It has also been reported that there are no significant changes in this report from the 2021/22 report and statistics for Loneliness in Northern Ireland.

Other statistics in this report show that in Northern Ireland Females are reported to have a significantly higher percentage of reported loneliness with 20.5 percent compared to males with a reported 18 percent. Other statistics show in Northern Ireland those aged 75 and over are reported to have a higher proportion of loneliness with 22.6 percent. Unlike the older generation people aged 35-44 in Northern Ireland have with the report of loneliness with only 17 percent of known reports.