Established in 2013, Allegri is one of the city’s remaining legacy projects from the UK City of Culture and now manage female-voice, junior and youth choirs, the Every Voice Festival and Orchestra NorthWest.They are now looking forward to welcoming Baylor University Bella Voce to First Derry Presbyterian Church next month.A spokesperson said: “Baylor University Bella Voce is a highly selective women’s ensemble comprised primarily of undergraduate and graduate music majors, but is also open to non-music majors.