Derry and Waco, Texas choirs join voices for evening of music
Derry’s Allegri Ladies Choir are to join Baylor University Bella Voce from Waco, Texas, USA for a ‘beautiful evening of choral music’ at First Derry Presbyterian Church.
Admission to the event on Thursday, June 1 at 7.30pm, is free.
Established in 2013, Allegri is one of the city’s remaining legacy projects from the UK City of Culture and now manage female-voice, junior and youth choirs, the Every Voice Festival and Orchestra NorthWest.They are now looking forward to welcoming Baylor University Bella Voce to First Derry Presbyterian Church next month.A spokesperson said: “Baylor University Bella Voce is a highly selective women’s ensemble comprised primarily of undergraduate and graduate music majors, but is also open to non-music majors.
"Bella Voce performs a wide and interesting variety of choral selections reflecting various style periods and genres from the vast repertoire written specifically for women’s voices. In addition to recording, the ensemble performs in the community, across the state, nationally and internationally."