Secondary schools from across the city turned out in their droves to watch the highly acclaimed premiere of “Summary Justice” which is the first step in Black North Production’s anti-bullying campaign, aimed at all schools within the Derry and Strabane District Council area. The film features ‘Saint Saviours College’ which is known in the film as the “Friendly Face School”. The cast is made up of pupils from six local secondary schools, along with several teachers and a recently retired principal.

The film has already stirred up quite a bit of interest with schools as far away as Dublin already using the film to highlight the ongoing issue of bullying in schools. Black North Productions will be writing to the leaders of all political parties to enlist their support for appointing an anti-bullying champion in all secondary schools across the North of Ireland.

Black North Productions view their films as having a ‘social purpose’ and they fully intend to follow up on each social issue that they highlight in any and every way they can.

Young people who attend 'St Saviours College' in Black North Production's anti-bullying film.

Black North’s writer, director and producer, Joseph McCarthy, said: “We did not set out to launch or drive forward campaigns, but if that’s what’s needed, then we are up for it.

“All schools, irrespective of location, will be offered both the film and additional help to combat bullying in their school. Once again, we see positive steps being taken by a community arts organisation who aim to make real and lasting changes when and where needed.”

Any school wishing to access ‘Summary Justice’ and information on their anti-bullying campaign, can contact Black North Productions’ facebook page.

The packed theatre for Black North Production's anti-bullying film.

The audience at Black North Production's anti-bullying film.

Black North Production's anti-bullying film 'Summary Justice' in the Moviebowl

