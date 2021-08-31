Derry Anti War Coalition rally in support of Afghan refugees this evening

ANTI-WAR RALLY. . . . A section of the attendance at a previous Anti-War Protest held at the Diamond in Derry back in 2015. DER4815MC031

The rally will take place at 6pm in Guildhall Square in the city centre.

Davy McAuley from the DAWC said that the 20 year war in Afghanistan has cost over 2 trillion dollars and “achieved nothing but misery and suffering for the Afghan people”.

“Twenty years ago we campaigned against this war and time has proven us and the millions around the world who raised their voices to be correct.

Derry Anti-War Coalition activist, Davy McAuley. DER2018GS045

“We offer our solidarity to all refugees and call for an end to all foreign wars.”

Mr McAuley said the victims of the ‘War on Terror’ cannot be blamed for foreign policy disasters, adding:

“These people cannot be abandoned. The borders must be opened and safe passage granted.

“We want to send a clear message of solidarity from Derry.

“We want this city to be a city of sanctuary.

“We must make this place a welcoming refuge for those who flee war. Civil Rights are refugee rights. We shall overcome. Céad míle fáilte.