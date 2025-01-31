Derry art gallery to tackle societal beauty standards for women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Ode to the Female Form’ is a fine art photography study that seeks to honour the female body in all its natural beauty and diversity while rejecting the narrow ideals imposed by societal beauty standards.

Through evocative and honest photography, this project aims to honour the individuality of each model, capturing the essence of their stories, emotions, and unique features. It aspires to help women embrace their true selves, fostering self-love and acceptance by presenting the female form as art, unfiltered and unapologetic.

The new exhibition in the UV Arts Centre - Garden of Reflection Gallery opens on February 1, from 6pm to 9pm, and runs until February 28, from Wednesday and Saturday 12pm to 5pm each week.

A spokesperson said: “Ultimately, this study is a tribute to the resilience and beauty of women, encouraging a broader appreciation of what it means to be authentically human. Historically, women have simultaneously been objectified and valued for their physical attributes. They are raised to live up to unrealistic beauty standards put upon them by society. Magazines, movies, and social media often maintain narrow definitions of beauty, frequently edited or filtered to appear flawless. Women are often portrayed as youthful, slender, fair haired and smooth skinned. Celebrities, models, and influencers often showcase these ideals, creating a sense of comparison and inadequacy.

“All too often young girls and women are exposed to the negative effects of beauty standards and the expectations placed upon them: ‘You’re too fat, You should eat more, You dress too provocatively, You can’t do that, You're disabled, Cover up your scars, Cover your tattoos and piercings.’ The list goes on and on.”

The exhibition comes from photographer Kim-Maire, she said: “When I first set out to undertake this photography study, I wanted to offer a platform to redefine what is perceived as beautiful. I hoped to disrupt modern beauty standards and highlight diverse forms of beauty that often go unnoticed or are marginalised by mainstream media. Using my photography, I am presenting women in ways that honour their individuality rather than conforming to societal expectations. By capturing their authentic selves, whether it’s through natural beauty, raw emotions, or moments of strength, I am challenging harmful stereotypes and offering more relatable, diverse representations.”

“My intention is to open women’s eyes to their worth beyond superficial standards. I believe that in photographing the female form in its natural state, it will allow for the celebration of diverse body types, shapes, ages, and cultural identities. By showcasing these differences, it breaks down narrow beauty standards and promotes body Positivity. This can be empowering for women, fostering self-acceptance and encouraging others to embrace their own bodies. Photographing women authentically and respectfully challenges objectification and hyper-sexualisation that often dominate media portrayals. Through thoughtful representation, I am highlighting strength, grace, and vulnerability in ways that humanise and honour each woman.”

“In summary, this photography study is not just about taking pictures. It’s about creating a movement that helps women embrace their self-worth, challenge societal pressures, and inspire a more inclusive and self-aware community. I want to celebrate the feminine form in its natural state. I want to tell a story. Their story. Through my lens, I aim to help redefine beauty and empower women to see themselves in a new, more

positive light.”