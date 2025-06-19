Derry artist and teacher auctions his artwork for Mencap charity

Painting is like a “boxing match” said Derry artist John O’Flaherty – Lynch ahead of auctioning one of his works for the charity Mencap.

John’s ‘A Walk in the Park’ represents an opportunity to take notice of nature.

​Speaking ahead of the auction, John said: “When children, young people and adults with a learning disability spend time at local parks, woods or their own back gardens it offers numerous health benefits.”

​John has been an art teacher for 22 years, and said art was at the forefront of his life and education.

John O’Flaherty – Lynch auctions his painting for charity Mencap

He attributes his creativity and curiosity at an early age to his parents often buying him Lego for birthdays and Christmas.

At school, John said that teachers always encouraged and nurtured his artistic talents, prticularly his art teacher in St Peter’s High School.

“The reason I am an art teacher is because of Pat Cowley,” said John. “He had a massive effect on me.”

“I remember in first year, he showed us how to draw Free Derry Corner and the Walls in the background on a white piece of paper. He would break it down, step by step; he would do a bit, we would do a bit. By the end we had a drawing. He had us eating out of his hand.

John O’Flaherty – Lynch

​“I’m actually emotional talking about him, he saw the artist in me.”

John’s work is now highly influenced by the nature around him, particularly Sunday morning walks along the Lagan Tow path, or drinking coffee in Ormeau Park, or the rare hike up Cavehill Mountain.

“I always go back to abstract landscapes or seascapes, they are usually full of vivid colours and texture. I like colour, I'm not afraid of colour,” said John.

“The painting is really about taking notice of nature and not walking past it. When it's on your doorstep, we sometimes don’t appreciate it.”

Mencap’s said their goal is to make here the best place in the world for people with a learning disability to lead happy and healthy lives.

​Mencap approached John to submit a painting for auction to raise charity funds.

John said: “I’m a big supporter of Mencap. I knew I wanted to do something on the park and green spaces, because for Mencap, being outside offers escapism for a child or an adult with a learning disability.

“When life is getting to you, a walk in the park can clear your head.”

​John described the battle artists have with their own works.

​“Artists never love their own painting, some days I think ‘jeepers you should not be teaching art,’ you will always fight and battle with it, it's like a boxing match with the canvas.”

‘A Walk in the Park’ goes on auction Friday, June 20, on the opening day of the Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing.

“I hope that it raises as much money as possible, because Mencap needs as much money as possible, especially now in these difficult times,” said John.

The Derry artist also has current exhibitions in The Hallows Gallery, Belfast and MacGregor Gallery, Glasgow.