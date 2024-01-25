Derry artist Reevah selected to perform at festival in Texas this March

Derry artist Reevah has been selected to perform at South by South West (SXSW)

South by South West, often abbreviated to SXSW, takes place in Texas, America, on March 8-16 and celebrates the bets of tech, film, music, education, and culture.

Reevah shared the ‘massive news’ on her social media platforms, stating that it was ‘the hardest secret to keep’. The post read: “I am beyond excited & delighted to share that I have been selected as a showcasing artist for SXSW March 2024 !!!

“Myself and the band will be heading off to Austin to perform at the Festival

“The hardest secret to keep.

“So unbelievably grateful for this opportunity and everyone who has supported us in order for it to happen.”