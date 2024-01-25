News you can trust since 1772

Derry artist Reevah selected to perform at festival in Texas this March

Derry artist Reevah – or Aoife Boyle as she’s also known as – has shared her delight at being selected to perform at a festival in Texas this March.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
Derry artist Reevah has been selected to perform at South by South West (SXSW)
Derry artist Reevah has been selected to perform at South by South West (SXSW)

South by South West, often abbreviated to SXSW, takes place in Texas, America, on March 8-16 and celebrates the bets of tech, film, music, education, and culture.

Reevah shared the ‘massive news’ on her social media platforms, stating that it was ‘the hardest secret to keep’. The post read: “I am beyond excited & delighted to share that I have been selected as a showcasing artist for SXSW March 2024 !!!

“Myself and the band will be heading off to Austin to perform at the Festival

“The hardest secret to keep.

“So unbelievably grateful for this opportunity and everyone who has supported us in order for it to happen.”

Follow Reevah on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information on her upcoming gigs and concerts.

