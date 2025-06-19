Derry artist Sister Ghost records music video in California where two deserts meet

Sister Ghost at Skull Rock.

Derry artist Shannon O’Neill, also known as Sister Ghost, who has been playing in bands since the age of 12, is set to release her latest music video for her track ‘Drain You’ on June 20.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filmed in Joshua Tree, California, where two deserts meet, Shannon expressed her delight about the upcoming release.

“I’ve had to wait a full year to release the video. I’m excited to get it out. It was a lot of fun to make,” said Shannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a very colourful video, there's lots of famous places in it, like Skull Rock which is this naturally formed rock that looks like a human skull.

“We just drove around and anywhere that looked cool we would shoot there, it was very DIY, with zero budget.

“It was an amazing experience.”

Sister Ghost has released several music videos for her debut album so far. Shannon said this stems from her love for old tv music stations.

“As a teenager growing up in the 2000s and 2010s music videos used to be a big deal. People used to watch videos and enjoy them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always loved music videos, I remember when I was teaching myself guitar I used to sit down and watch Kerrang, Scuzz or MTV 2, they don't even exist anymore which is sad.

“Music was always on in the house, my Mum would always have the radio on, I had two older brothers and two older sisters who were always into music.”

Shannon said that when her friend Alice sent her the final cut of the music video around Christmas time, she felt nostalgic.

“Out there in the desert, it's otherworldly, it's like being on Mars. It was nice to look back and say it was good craic. It was nice to see all the work come to fruition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sister Ghost has upcoming shows in California this year in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles in August.

The Derry native hopes to tour in Ireland, England, and Scotland in the autumn.

The music video will premiere on YouTube, Friday at 8 pm, followed by a Q&A discussion with Sister Ghost and Alice Black, who directed the video.

You can catch it here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyeVzZNTatqwvVqq0vgWNmQ