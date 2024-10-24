Derry artist Sister Ghost releasing debut album on Hallowe'en in the Nerve Centre

Irish artist Sister Host has returned, with her long awaited debut album ‘Beyond The Water’ arriving October 31.

Irish artist Sister Host has returned, with her long awaited debut album ‘Beyond The Water’ arriving October 31.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon O’Neill also known as Sister Ghost started her journey as an artist at a young age.

“Music was always on in the house, my Mum would always have the radio on, I had two older brothers and two older sisters who were always into music. They had an acoustic guitar that I was never allowed to touch. I always wanted to learn guitar,” said Shannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist started playing in bands from 12 years old. Sister Ghost started when Shannon was 21, she said: “When I was 21 I started Sister Ghost. It's been 10 years gigging around Ireland, U.K, Berlin and recently a couple of shows in LA. Now this is a big moment, I'm getting to put out my debut album.”

Trying to pick her favourite track from the album Shannon said: “I love ‘Dark Matter’. That was the first one I released back in July. It's hard. It's like picking your favourite child.

“I wrote ‘Cut like a Thorn’ after my Granny passed away. That song really helped me get through the grief. It holds a special place in my heart.”

Along with the artist’s debut album is the launch of her music video for the track ‘I Bite Back.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmed in Ojai, California with director Alice Black earlier this year, the new visuals for ‘I Bite Back’ see her lean heavily into the Hallowe’en spirit her new record has been embracing.

Featuring a ghoulish backing band and notable references to some spooky moments in pop culture, Sister Ghost is really looking to bring out the fun with this new video.

Adding about the visuals, she said: "The video for ‘I Bite Back’ was shot in Ojai, California in June/July 2024. It was a collaborative project between myself, Alice Black (the video director and also live bassist for Sister Ghost) and the film and music pupils at the summer camp I've taught at since 2018 - Amplify Arts Project, CA.

"I was so thrilled to hear that the kids really liked ‘I Bite Back’ and that they wanted to be involved in making the music video for it! Together we set about filming a really fun tongue-in-cheek video with references to the likes of Scooby Doo, The Craft and Nosferatu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ghoulish fingers were fashioned out of paper, bedsheets and sunglasses were gathered and a pentagram was taped to the theatre stage floor. All in a day's work for film class!”

Celebrating the launch of her debut album, Sister Ghost will be playing live in the Nerve Centre during Hallowe’en.

“For me it was always the plan. There's no other place that I want to be releasing my debut album than Derry City and in the Nerve Centre in particular.

“I went to a rock camp there when I was 15 or 16. The Nerve centre was the first time I was able to step on a stage and think this feels class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hallowe’en is part of my identity and blood because I'm from Derry. Being part of the official programming for Hallowe’en is a dream come true, it was always going to be Derry.”

Get tickets for Sister Ghost’s live Halloween show in the Nerve centre here: https://nervecentre.org/whats-on/sister-ghost-and-special-guests