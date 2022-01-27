Derry artist to hold one day sculpture class in Muff
Derry artist Anne Marie O Hara will be holding a one day Craft Class in Sculpture Making in St. Mary’s Community Hall, Muff.
The class will take place on Saturday, February 19 from 10am to 2pm and participants will make a sculpture statue with reused and environmentally friendly material.
Anne Marie explained, “The material used is an environmentally friendly, water based resin called paverpol. The sculptures start off as a wire base and completed using old cotton tee shirts! An amazing way to recycle.
“There is no artistic level required, I have taught this class to entire primary 6 and 7 year groups right up to retired groups and everyone is always so happy with the result. They are remarkably easy to do and the results are always very impressive. Everyone leaves the class feeling very accomplished and chuffed at their creation.
“I’ve been facilitating arts classes for over 20 years and I started teaching paverpol classes 8 years ago. I also do bronzed baby shoes and commissions on request.
“It’s a very relaxing and fulfilling class, making your own sculpture to take home that will last for years to come.”
Participants are asked to wear old clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and to bring old T-shirt with them for the craft. The class costs €60 and can be booked by contacting the Muff Community Forum on Facebook.