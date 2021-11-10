Derry author Eamonn Lynch officially launches ‘Get That Boy Home’

Eamonn Lynch, with his new book.

He told the Journal how he initially set out to write a book of short stories, but after finishing the first one, realised he knew the character ‘too well.’

It resulted in his new book, ‘Get That Boy Home,’ which will be officially launched this Thursday, November 11 in the Playhouse.

The launch is a cause for double celebration as it is also the first, post-lockdown, in-person event to take place in the iconic Artillery Street venue.

‘Get That Boy Home,’ is, according to Eamonn, 80% fiction, with the remaining 20% ‘poetic licence for dramatic effect.’

“The book is kind of historical fiction, seen through the eyes of Dan Feeney, who takes in a part of my life and a lot of people’s lives.’

“I’m one of those people who, for quite a long time, had a notion that there was a book in me, but I had no idea how to get it out of me.

“Part of the book talks about the character going through his school days. I had terrible low esteem, coming from the time schooling was a harsh thing. One day, I thought I would write a book of short stories, as it might have been above my station to write a proper book! When I wrote the first story, about a jogger going up the river bank - I used to jog there myself - I thought: ‘I know him too well’ so I thought I’d channel the whole story into that person’s life.

“The story goes through school, family life, civil rights, the Battle of the Bogside, getting involved in the Troubles, internment - I’m an ex-internee and things like drinking and gambling - things I’d done in the past. I didn’t want to write a ‘Troubles’ book, but one that took it in. I think a lot of people can see those involved in the Troubles as one thing or another and I think that we were young people who saw certain things and what we saw as injustice and wanted to do something. I wanted to show that in the midst of that, there were human beings, who wanted to maybe go for a drink with their girlfriend.”

Eamonn is modest about the success of the self-published book, but it has been a considerable hit since its release in July, as has the website he set up to promote it.

‘Derry Yarns’ (www.derryyarns.com) includes poems and short stories written by Eamonn, as well as local photos.

One photo features a phone box which, in a roundabout way, proved inspiration for the title of his book.

“When I was 16, I ran away to London, like a typical teenager and ended up with my brother there. My dad had never used a telephone before so walked up to outside the old dole office in Derry. He must have got the number from one of the sisters. He lifted the phone and said the words: ‘Get that boy home’ and hung up. The title fits the book, as there was getting home from internment; drinking habits which I came home from and the connotation of the ‘prodigal son’ was always in my head and was a story I’ve always loved. But it was lovely to use my daddy’s words.”

Eamonn, who describes the ‘most important’ part of his life as being a father to Emma and grandfather to Davin and Penny, is ‘very proud’ that the book is a ‘total Derry production’ as it is edited by Mary Anne McNulty, with the cover art by his brother and graphics by Martina Doherty, all from Derry.

He is also proud that the book deals with addiction and ‘there’s an ending in it I decided to go forfor a particular reason, as I wanted to shine a light on a particular problem in the addiction side.’

“It has a fairly unexpected ending. It certainly shines a light on addiction and most of that is through my own experience. I wanted to show that it can filter into your life, even at a very young age and, for me, the writing became very natural, whether writing fact or fiction.’

There are also lighter sides in the book, including a ‘hilarious first date story at the age of 14, which shows I was the biggest gack in Derry!’

Since writing the book based on Dan Feeney, whose surname is the maiden name of Eamonn’s Inishowen-born mother, Eamonn has written a play, short stories and also has two other books in mind that he wants to write.

He is hoping to start them soon after the book launch this Thursday, which he is ‘looking forward to.’

“We wanted to wait for the launch, because of Covid and also to see how well the book did. As well as a launch, it’s also a celebration of the books I’ve sold so far.”