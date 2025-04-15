Derry author is set to sign copies of her debut book in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry author and poet, Aimée Donnell, is coming home to sign copies of her successful book, ‘We Are All Creatures of Struggle,’ at Waterstones Foyleside on Thursday, April 17.

Speaking ahead of the signing, Aimée said: “It feels very full-circle to be invited back to do a signing in my hometown. I used to walk around Foyleside as a child and pass every bookstore looking in through the windows hoping that one day I'd see my own book on the other side.

“The fact that I'm coming home to have that happen...I'm speechless and eternally grateful for all of the home support and opportunities. I feel very held-up by the community, especially as a debut author just at the beginning.”

Encouraging people to come to signing, she said: “It would honestly mean the world to me for people to show up to the signing on April 17. I'd love to see some friendly faces and some new ones. It is sure to be an evening of vulnerability, hopefulness and connection to share and celebrate what makes us human.”

Aimée Donnell with her debut book: ‘We Are All Creatures of Struggle.’

The 7pm book signing will also have signed copies of ‘We Are All Creatures of Struggle’ available for purchase, with refreshments and a short reading by Aimée.

“It feels incredibly surreal,” said the author on officially being published. “I've poured so much of my vulnerabilities, biggest fears and insecurities into this collection of work that I am still waiting and hoping for the penny to finally drop that I did it!

“Seeing it in shops and hearing other people connect with it feels like the most rewarding, out-of-body experience.”

“To amp up the craziness of this last month, the book did better than expected and sold out in its first 2 weeks!

“I've even had the biggest compliment of all which was people confiding in me that they don't usually read or understand poetry, but my first book has opened up a new world for them.”

Aimée is currently working on her second book, which is set to have more poems than the first.

“I will be appearing on a podcast on Spotify in the next few months called the "Hot Girls Read" podcast where I will obviously be sharing more about my book and the behind-the-scenes process of writing it,” said Aimée.

You can read more about ‘We Are All Creatures of Struggle’ here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/young-derry-woman-is-set-to-release-her-own-book-of-poetry-on-mental-health-4997268