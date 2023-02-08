Originally from Armagh, Sue Divin now lives and works in Derry. With a Masters in Peace and Conflict studies, she has worked in Community Relations and Peace Building for over fifteen years. Themes of diversity and reconciliation in Northern Ireland are common themes in her writing. Truth Be Told is her second Young Adult (YA) novel for Macmillan, following her debut, Guard Your Heart.

Sue said: “It's an incredible honour to be shortlisted for the KPMG Children's Books Award in Ireland. Only ten books out of all the children's and teen/YA books by Irish authors make the list each year. What's more, young people in schools north and south can be part of a 'Junior Jury' and vote for their favourite books. Hopefully some local schools will take up the offer to engage. What competitions like these achieve is also to raise the profile of the books and the places and issues they spotlight. Even though it's set in Derry and Armagh in 2019, Truth Be Told, through its characters, has something to say about many issues still impacting us here today - poverty, lack of government, segregation and, quite specific to the moment, the NI legacy bill.

“Truth Be Told has been received extremely positively this year. From doing workshops in local schools, Derry teenagers love the authenticity of seeing 16 year old Tara from the Glen in a starring role. She's a powerful young Derry girl battling the odds to overcome life circumstances and emerge as a confident voice for her generation. Adults also enjoy the ups and downs of the story and the challenges it throws out to our thinking - as well as the laughs and banter. The novel has featured in the Belfast Book Festival, Wigtown Book Festival (Scotland), and the Irish Book Awards. I'm thrilled this current shortlisting will also create opportunities in Dublin and throughout Ireland.”

Sue Divin

So, what’s to be expected from Sue Divin in the future?

“I'm just starting writing a third novel,” she said. “It's tentatively entitled 'I once was lost’. The title is a nod to the Amazing Grace song as there are cross-border links from Derry to Fort Dunree in the journey that the characters, two fostered siblings, embark on in the novel. I wouldn't expect it anytime soon though - probably two years before it has a chance of being out there. In the meantime, a huge thanks to the Arts Council NI for continuing to support writers at a time when funding is increasingly challenging. Their support and advocacy is invaluable."

A total prize fund of €16,000 will be awarded to this year's KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards winners, who will be announced at a special ceremony at the International Literature Festival Dublin on Wednesday, 24th May.

Founded in 1990 and sponsored since 2020 by KPMG Ireland, the KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards are recognised as the most prestigious awards for children's books in Ireland, celebrating the best of Irish writing and illustration for young people.

Sue Divin with Hilary McCollum and Michelle Gallen

Children's Books Ireland, the national charity and arts organisation which administers the awards, has assembled an independent panel of expert judges for the 2023 Awards, including a Young Judge, aged 15+, and a network of Junior Jurors nationwide.

Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, said: "Year after year, we are blown away by the incredible talent in Irish children’s writing and illustration, and this year’s shortlist raises the bar yet again. The shortlisted books announced today represent voices from across the island of Ireland, drawing on some of our most ancient myths and legends and the diverse experiences of children and young people today. We’re delighted that our Junior Juries will have such a rich tapestry of Irish writing and illustration to dig into!”

Seamus Hand, Managing Partner of KPMG Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to once again support these awards and to help promote the benefits and enjoyment children gain from reading from an early age. The quality of the shortlisted nominees is fantastic and it highlights the great writing and illustration talent that we’re so fortunate to have here in Ireland.”

The KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards and Junior Juries programme are supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery Funding.

Damian Smyth, joint Head of Literature and Drama at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: ‘We are lucky to have a wealth of hugely talented writers and illustrators here on the island of Ireland. These awards recognise some of the most outstanding books of the last year – the picture books, stories and novels that have captured the hearts and imaginations of young readers. The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to be associated with these important awards and offer our congratulations to all those who have made this year’s shortlist.’

