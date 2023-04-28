Jane Buckley encouraging Derry authors to enter CAP awards

Mrs Buckley praised the competition, with emphasis on both the exposure for local authors and the support for non-profit organisation Aware

“There are very few opportunities for Irish Independent authors to enter competitions, and I’m delighted and proud to be part of the fantastic team organising the awards. Would-be authors have nothing to lose by entering, they’ll have some fun doing it and ultimately, it’s for a great cause! So why not go for it?”

Carolann Copland, founder of the CAP awards, said: “After leaving my job as a primary school teacher, I wanted to find a new project that would showcase Irish authors and help a charity close to my heart, which is Aware. I felt that recognition for Independent Authors would be a good mix of something I was passionate about while also raising money for a good cause.

“We’re very fortunate to have other Irish authors involved with the event and are very proud this year to have Zoe Miller, Patricia O’Reilly, Orna Ross, Emma-Jane Leeson and ER Murray as our judging panel.”

Head of Fundraising for Aware, Stephen Butterly, said: “We’re honoured to have been chosen as the partner charity for The CAP Award. This is a

fantastic initiative to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Ireland’s many self- published authors. We’re very grateful to Carolann for her ongoing support of Aware, for bringing attention to the topic of mental health and raising much-needed funds for the organisation.”

