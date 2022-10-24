Sue Divin has been shortlisted in the Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year for ‘Truth be Told’ and Maggie O’Farrell has been shortlisted in the Eason Novel of the Year category for ‘The Marriage Portrait’ (Tinder Press).

The An Post Irish Book Awards celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible. Each year it brings together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of Irish writing talent and 2022 is no different.

To tie in with the announcement of the An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist, the public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website www.anpostirishbookawards.ie.

Derry author Sue Divin is nominated, as is Maggie O'Farrell.

All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. Voters may cast their votes from 9am on October 21 until voting closes on November 10th.

As Covid-19 restrictions have been removed, the An Post Irish Book Awards team also announced that a live in-person ceremony to celebrate the winners will take place on Wednesday, November 23 in the Convention Centre in Dublin. The award ceremony will be hosted by RTE’s Miriam O’Callaghan.

Meanwhile, a one-hour special, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One television on Wednesday, December 7 exploring the six books and authors competing for the accolade of ‘An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2022’, culminating in the reveal of this year's overall winner.

Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, says:

“This year’s shortlist, once again, displays the talent of Irish writers and exemplifies the diversity of Ireland’s literary culture. Each category is steeped with exceptional writing and truly deserving writers and authors, as well as publishers and booksellers.

The An Post Irish Book Awards is one of the major highlights of the literary calendar and I am delighted to see the continually growing interest in the initiative. I am looking forward to announcing the winners and celebrating on November 23 at our first in-person ceremony since 2019.”

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, says:

“For the first time in three years I look forward to a gathering in person in November to celebrate the best of Irish writing, publishing and bookselling at the An Post Irish Book Awards.”

The other books shortlisted for Eason Book of the Year are Trespasses; The Colony; Seven Steeples; The Queen of Dirt Island and The Raptures.