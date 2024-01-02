News you can trust since 1772

Derry baby Molly is first born in 2024 as Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals welcome New Year's Day babies

Little Molly Guns from Greysteel was the first baby born in Northern Ireland in 2024, as both Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals welcomed gorgeous New Year’s Day babies.
By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT

Baby Girl Pollock was also born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 3.17am and little Millie-Kate was born, also at Altnagelvin at 2.40pm.

In SWAH, baby boy Crawford was born at 5.34am on New year’s Day weighing 8lbs 3oz at SWAH.

Here are the pictures of the beautiful New Year’s Day 2024 babies, courtesy of the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Baby Molly Guns with mum Kate Guns and dad Joe Campbell from Greysteel, Derry. Molly was the first baby born in Northern Ireland at Altnagelvin Hospital at 20 seconds past midnight, weighing 7lbs 7oz.

1. new year baby molly.jpg

Baby Molly Guns with mum Kate Guns and dad Joe Campbell from Greysteel, Derry. Molly was the first baby born in Northern Ireland at Altnagelvin Hospital at 20 seconds past midnight, weighing 7lbs 7oz. Photo: WT

Photo Sales
Baby Molly pictured with Dr Esther McNeill

2. baby molly 3.jpg

Baby Molly pictured with Dr Esther McNeill Photo: wt

Photo Sales
Baby Molly Guns.

3. new year baby 2.jpg

Baby Molly Guns. Photo: wt

Photo Sales
Baby boy Crawford with mum Alanna and dad Stephen, from Castlederg, with staff Linda Haynes and Sr Donna Blake.

4. baby crawford 2.jpg

Baby boy Crawford with mum Alanna and dad Stephen, from Castlederg, with staff Linda Haynes and Sr Donna Blake. Photo: wt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AltnagelvinDerryNorthern IrelandAltnagelvin Hospital