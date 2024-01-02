Derry baby Molly is first born in 2024 as Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals welcome New Year's Day babies
Little Molly Guns from Greysteel was the first baby born in Northern Ireland in 2024, as both Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals welcomed gorgeous New Year’s Day babies.
By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
Baby Girl Pollock was also born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 3.17am and little Millie-Kate was born, also at Altnagelvin at 2.40pm.
In SWAH, baby boy Crawford was born at 5.34am on New year’s Day weighing 8lbs 3oz at SWAH.
Here are the pictures of the beautiful New Year’s Day 2024 babies, courtesy of the Western Health and Social Care Trust.
1 / 2