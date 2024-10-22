Derry band Lavengro are excited to headline hometown gig in the Nerve Centre
The group is ready to cap off the year with a Christmas show that they promise will be the highlight of the holiday season in Derry.
Lavengro has said that the band is deeply rooted in the Derry community, helping local causes.
After a concert at Ebrington Hotel was cancelled, the band took matters into their own hands, organising a free concert at the Embankment, ensuring their fans wouldn’t miss out.
Composed of Gareth, Dave, Jordan, and James, Lavengro has supported major acts such as The Coronas and has toured across the globe, including shows in Canada.
They're latest singles, ‘Lost in Heaven’ and ‘Stuck in My Head,’ have had multiple radio plays, on stations like Cool FM and iRadio.
Describing their latest track, ‘Lost in Heaven,’ the band said the song “captures the essence of a hypnotic youthful and passionate relationship, akin to experiencing ‘Heaven’ on Earth and evokes an overwhelming sense of love and connection which will resonate with young pop fans everywhere.”
Lead singer Gareth Borrow said: “This song is about having that ultimate fantasy in your head about being with someone you really want. It’s about visualising what it would feel like being with them, and wondering if somehow they feel the same way.”
This year, they took a major step forward by signing with the management of Ireland's own chart-topping band Picture This, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting acts to watch.
