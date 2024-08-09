Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailing from Derry, the vibrant boy band Lavengro said they are ecstatic to announce their debut National Tour ‘Straight Outta Derry’.

Taking in venues across Cork, Galway, Limerick, Dublin and their hometown Derry, the tour will showcase Lavengro’s energetic performances.

The band said that they have had an "amazing" response after their sold out shows in Derry, as well as headlining festivals across Ireland, Canada and Europe this summer.

“We are buzzing to perform our debut headline tour in Ireland. We spent years messing about with instruments and singing in our bedrooms as a hobby, and now we get to play our own music in front of audiences on our own stage in our own country,” said Lavengro on their latest tour.

Derry success story Lavengro, the band is made up of twins Dave and James Healey, Jordan Edgar and Gareth Borrow and they have been signed by Wasserman record label, the same label as Take That and Billie Eilish.The indie pop band has been touring across the world but still has a strong connection to their grass roots. Bringing to the scene their new track 'Lie' which is sure to get the crowd moving.

On top of that, Lavengro have announced their third single of the year ‘Lost in Heaven’.

Following the release of their earlier 2024 releases ‘Lie’ and ‘Stuck in My Head’ the band has said that they had “extensive airplay” including playlists on 2FM's, Iradio, Q Radio, Cool FM, Beat 102103, and the RTE Radio 1 'Recommends Playlist'.

These successes have catapulted Lavengro to one of the top five most played Irish artists in the country.

Lavengro has likened themselves to bands such as 5SOS and The Vamps, calling their sound “versatile” with “catchy melodies and upbeat anthems, with elements of pop rock and indie,” and this continues with ‘Lost in Heaven’.

Describing their latest track, the band said the song “captures the essence of a hypnotic youthful and passionate relationship, akin to experiencing ‘Heaven’ on Earth and evokes an overwhelming sense of love and connection which will resonate with young pop fans everywhere.”

Lead singer Gareth Borrow said: “This song is about having that ultimate fantasy in your head about being with someone you really want. It’s about visualising what it would feel like being with them, and wondering if somehow they feel the same way.”

Finally, the band said they are thrilled for their fans to experience their latest track and that they can't wait to see you on their live Irish tour.

Tour dates are as follows: October 17 - Cyprus Avenue: Cork; October 18 - Roisin Dubh: Galway; October 19 – Dolans: Limerick; October 26 - Nerve Centre: Derry; November 2 - Whelan’s: Dublin.

You can get tickets here