Derry folk duo Tessio, featuring Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney, have not only sold out their show at Dublin's Whelan’s, but have also secured a second night at the venue due to high demand.

The band is set to play in Whelan’s Bar on Sunday, September 28.

Their musical journey has been marked by a blend of acoustic guitars, close harmonies, and a shared passion for song-writing and performance.

Influenced by artists like Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers, and The La’s, Tessio's sound is a fusion of modern Irish folk with alternative elements.

Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney.

Whelan's, a renowned live music venue on Wexford Street, has hosted a plethora of iconic artists. In 1994, Jeff Buckley graced the stage during his ‘Grace’ album tour. Nick Cave followed in 1996, performing tracks from his ninth studio album, ‘Murder Ballads’.

A near decade later, in 2005, Whelan's welcomed the Arctic Monkeys, who played to a sold-out crowd of 450 enthusiastic fans.

Tessio said that they are delighted to be able to play a second night.

“We were buzzing to have been offered to play in the first place, and the fact it sold out so fast is unreal. We’re delighted now to have a second night added on the Sunday,” the duo said in a statement.

While gearing up to join a long list of artists who have performed in Whelan’s, they continued: “It’s such a class place. We played there last summer supporting a Dublin band, Black Bank Folk, and just walking around beforehand and seeing the photos of the acts that have played there before was daunting enough, but class to be having our own couple of shows in there now.”

Despite selling out the venue Tessio still sees the band as a passion project and a ‘bit of craic.’

“We just love getting the chance to play our tunes for people and it’s great to get to play different venues and different cities as well, buzzing to see there’s some Dublin heads listening to us and are up for coming to the gigs, but no change in how we see ourselves, same oul craic.”

For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/artist/5593614?venueId=200179