Derry bands and artists in with a chance of winning £3000 at the NI Music Prize

Several Derry bands and artists have been nominated for the NI Music Prize Album of The Year, which will see the winners take home a £3000 prize.

The annual NI Music Prize, organised by Belfast's Oh Yeah Music Centre, aims to celebrate the rich musical talent of the north, with its Album of the Year winner prize including a trophy and a £3000 monetary prize, supported by PPL.

Derry artists in for the chance of winning are: Tessio with their self-titled album, who described working on the album as ‘the best of craic’; Sister Ghost, who has performed her music internationally, from Derry to Los Angeles, with her project Beyond the Water; The Wood Burning Savages with their second album, Hand to Mouth; Dance and electronic artist Or:la, with her debut album, Trusting Theta; and one-man band Hypnic Jerk with ‘On the Edge.’

From an initial 83 album submissions, these Derry artists made the cut among the 34 albums that were selected for the NI Music Prize. The public is now being invited to vote on which albums should be shortlisted.

The public can also vote for their Single Of The Year and Live Act Of The Year. Derry and Donegal's own TRAMP are vying for 'Single of the Year'. The band is also nominated for 'Live Act of the Year', a category in which Tessio and The Wood Burning Savages are also in contention.

The NI Music Prize 2025 will take place on Wednesday, November 12, at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

You can vote for your favourite artists here: https://www.nimusicprize.com/