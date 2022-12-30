Derry-based Constable John Bannon awarded King’s Police Medal (KPM) in Charles III’s New Year Honours
A Derry-based police officer has received a King’s Police Medal (KPM) from Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Britain’s New Year Honours.
Constable John Bannon, an Irish-speaking native of Clonmel is a familiar face among the PSNI’s City Centre neighbourhood policing team in Derry.
He is among four police officers in the north to have been recognised.
The PSNI stated: “Constable John Bannon has been a police officer for 19 years. During this time, John has worked tirelessly within the Derry City and Strabane District.
“Throughout his career, he has been influential in enhancing relationships and building community confidence in policing.”
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd and Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher also received KPMs.
The KPM was originally established by Edward VII of Great Britain and Ireland in 1909 to recognise the efforts of police officers in responding to an armed robbery by two Latvian revolutionaries in Tottenham.
A fourth police officer, James Reed. received a British Empire Medal (BEM).