Derry-based Constable John Bannon awarded King’s Police Medal (KPM) in Charles III’s New Year Honours

Constable John Bannon, an Irish-speaking native of Clonmel is a familiar face among the PSNI’s City Centre neighbourhood policing team in Derry.

He is among four police officers in the north to have been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI stated: “Constable John Bannon has been a police officer for 19 years. During this time, John has worked tirelessly within the Derry City and Strabane District.

Constable John Bannon

“Throughout his career, he has been influential in enhancing relationships and building community confidence in policing.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd and Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher also received KPMs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KPM was originally established by Edward VII of Great Britain and Ireland in 1909 to recognise the efforts of police officers in responding to an armed robbery by two Latvian revolutionaries in Tottenham.