Derry based health and fitness business pick up awards at 2023 Health & Fitness Awards

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 23rd September 2023 Photo by Press Eye / Phil Magowan

JT Physiotherapy and Reformer Pilates, based in Derry, won the winning award for Excellence in Rehabilitation.

The awards, which, due to the popular demand of previous years introduced three new categories this year, saw a record number of entries from a host of personal trainers, online coaches, gyms, fitness classes and health and fitness food and clothing retailers across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, which were once again hosted by Q Radio presenter and fitness fanatic, Ibe Sesay, took place on Saturday 23rd September 2023 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. There were 21 award categories including the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award, this year presented to Debbie Quinn, a Belfast-born fitness instructor who has dedicated over four decades to the fitness industry and helping others.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Health & Fitness Awards

The awards were judged by an expert panel of industry professionals in Northern Ireland. Returning to the judging panel were online fitness expert and long-standing judge, Ian Young and diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham. To help them decide the winners, the judging panel also welcomed last year’s female personal trainer of the year, Natasha Daryaie, who runs the Gym Guru, East Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym and winner of last year’s Outstanding Achiever Award, Billy Murray and four-time Health and Fitness Award winner and owner of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh, Bubba Ali. Also new to the panel this year was Captain of the NI Women’s Football team and Cliftonville Ladies, Marissa Callaghan.

Speaking of the awards, Sarah Weir, Director at Weir Events which created the Awards commented: “It was an honour to bring the health and fitness industry together to celebrate their incredible achievements once again. Every year we aim to make these awards bigger and better and this year, we are delighted to have received a record number of entries. The atmosphere in the room on the night of the awards was electric and it was great to see so many talented industry professionals come together. Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners.”