A Derry-based Ulster University professor has been tipped to be Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the upcoming Irish presidential election.

The Irish Independent reported on Monday morning that Professor Deirdre Heenan is An Tanaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin’s preferred choice of candidate.

It is understood Professor Heenan, who is Professor of Social Policy, has not yet commented on the claims.

Professor Deirdre Heenan was formerly Provost and Dean of Academic Development at the Magee Campus.

Ulster University, on its website describes her as a ‘distinguished researcher, author and broadcaster’, and adds that she is a member of the Institute for Research in Social Sciences and ‘has published widely on healthcare, education policy, social care and devolution’.

"She is a co-founder and former co-director of the Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey.

"In 2001 she was the recipient of a Distinguished Teaching Award and this was followed by a prestigious National Teaching Fellowship by the Higher Education Academy in 2006.

They added how, in 2008, she secured an ESRC fellowship and spent nine months as policy adviser in the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

“In 2011 she was appointed by the health minister to join a five strong panel of experts to oversee a radical review of Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.

Additionally, in 2012 she was appointed to the Irish President's Council of State as one of the seven personal nominees of President Michael D Higgins.”

The Irish presidential election is due to take place by November 11 and the elected person will replace outgoing President Michael D Higgins.

Two candidates so far have sufficient pledged nominations from Oireachtas members to stand for election. They are TD Catherine Connelly and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness.

Others seeking nomination include Derry man Peter Casey. Speculative candidates include MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood and Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher.

The Journal has contacted Prof. Heenan for a response to the reports.