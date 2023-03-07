The “Her World, Her Rules” (HWHR) campaign is a global initiative aimed at promoting the sport among young girls and women to increase participation levels; recognise and promote women role models; and to ultimately, celebrate women’s basketball.

North Star Warriors Chairman, Colum O’Neill, said the local club were ‘delighted’ to support what he described as a ‘worthy cause,’ in the run up to International Women’s Day on March 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Since we recently relaunched our basketball club here in the North West, we have been keen to ensure that we are encouraging as many young girls as possible to take up the sport. To date, we have been amazed at the positive response with numbers at our girls training sessions growing steadily every week across all age groups.”

Irish international Maria Kealy speaking to North Star u10 girls

As part of the campaign, North Star Warriors have been giving out HWHR merchandise such as basketballs and t-shirts at weekly training sessions to the club’s young players and have also invited special guest coaches who have excelled in Women's basketball to share their wisdom with the new wave of young girls taking up the sport. On Sunday March 5, the club welcomed Irish international underage players: Maria Kealy and Emma Gribben, who currently play in the women's Super league for Ulster Elks.

Colum O’Neill said the club were ‘elated’ to welcome the talented athletes to the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to Maria and Emma for giving up their time to come to Derry to inspire the next generation of women's basketball,” he said.

“It’s important that our young players get to see, and meet positive, sports role models. Hopefully initiatives like this help to drive up the popularity of basketball in Derry and more importantly increases the numbers of girls & woman participating in sport overall.”

Irish internationals Maria Kealy & Emma Gribben who visited North Star Warriors Basketball Club recently as part of women in sport week

The HWHR campaign was launched by The International Basketball Federation, FIBA, which is the association of national organisations which governs international competition in basketball. FIBA has made Women in Basketball a key focus of their strategic priorities for 2019-2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about North Star Warriors. Search for ‘North Star Warriors Basketball Club’ on facebook and Instagram.