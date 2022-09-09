Derry Bay Road bridge and Greenway project approved

The project will see a new walking and cycling bridge facility developed across an inlet near Fort George, as well as a new greenway link which will run alongside the riverfront before connecting to Bay Road Park Local Nature Reserve, via Bay road.

This is a key milestone for this exciting project which will physically bridge a long standing gap in Derry’s Quay Trail.

Welcoming the decision Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “It’s been an ambition for Council for a while so I’m delighted that Council’s Planning Committee has today granted planning approval to enable the project to progress to the technical design and build stages.

“This project is a key component of Council’s Inclusive Strategic Growth and Green Infrastructure Plans and, once developed, will facilitate both active travel and leisure journeys to the benefit of people’s health and wellbeing across our City and District.”

The project forms part of the North West Greenway Network project which is a partnership project between DCSDC, Donegal County Council, the Department for Infrastructure (NI) and Sustrans, funded by INTERREG VA, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) to deliver 46.5km of cross-border greenway in the North West.

Welcoming the planning approval was SEUPB’s Chief Executive, Gina McIntyre said: “The news of planning approval being granted for the Bay Road Bridge and greenway project is much welcomed by SEUPB and, as a key project investor, we are very much looking forward to this transformational project being delivered to facilitate cross-border active travel journeys and the benefits that this will bring to the environment through modal shift.”