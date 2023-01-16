Derry becomes a winter wonderland with more snow expected
Derry awoke to a winter wonderland on Monday as temperatures dropped below freezing, leaving frost and snow behind.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:15pm
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the rest of Monday until midday on Tuesday, although sleet and snow is still expected for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will stay just above freezing on Wednesday before falling to -3°C on Thursday morning. The weekend is expected to stay dry but cloudy as temperatures stay between 7°C and 10°C.