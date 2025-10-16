Derry Big Brother star Jenny Baird secretly filmed rap video days before entering house

Just two days before entering the Big Brother UK house, the popular Derry-born TikTok star secretly filmed a full-blown rap video, complete with gold tracksuit and bling.

The rap video was done in part to launch City Competitions, a newly launched online raffle site.

Before the Big Brother contestant entered the Big Brother house she told friends and colleagues she was heading to Australia ‘for a while.’

Jenny had been working with City Competitions on content for their upcoming launch campaign but it wasn’t until she appeared on national TV that the team realised where she had really gone.

Jenny at Derry Guildhall.

City Competitions spokesman Keith Deehan said: “Jenny totally fooled us she told everyone she was heading to Australia and didn’t know when she’d be back! So you can imagine our surprise when we got a call that Friday night saying she was on Big Brother. We were gobsmacked! But we couldn’t be happier for her, and with how the song and video turned out. She absolutely nailed it. She’s so natural and confident.”

In the video, titled “Get Your Tickets Now,” Jenny goes full rap-star mode, travelling across Northern Ireland on a mission to spread the word of City Competitions, revealing a side of her personality that Big Brother viewers might not have expected.

Director Ciaran Murray, best known for his work with Pure Derry & The Ulster Fry, praised Jenny’s performance: “She’s got fantastic comedy instincts. I was really impressed with her. The suggestions she made throughout production were first class. We had already planned this massive production on the strength of Jenny’s TikTok content, so for her to suddenly be on the biggest TV show around is a crazy turn of events. But she totally deserves it.”

Jenny even recorded a short personal video to apologise to her colleagues for, which City Competitions said they only discovered about after being contacted by Jenny’s mother, Breege Gormley.

“Jenny couldn’t tell anyone she was going into the Big Brother house obviously, so she was telling people she was going to Australia with her boyfriend,” explained Breege.

“She felt so bad about it she made a video apologising that she had to keep it a secret. The whole team has been so supportive though. Billboards, posters, I can’t thank them enough for their support”

City Competitions unveiled giant billboards in Derry and Belfast, featuring Jenny in her signature red dress alongside the message: ‘Support Jenny B.’

The installations beside Derry’s Peace Bridge and at Boucher Road, Belfast, are visible to thousands of commuters and mark a proud tribute to Jenny’s rise from local TikTok star to national TV personality.

Marketing Manager Joanne Coyle said: “We were already planning a large outdoor campaign across NI, but when Jenny entered Big Brother, we decided to change some of the installations to support her.

“She’s a brilliant ambassador for what our brand is about, fun, confidence, and community spirit. Having her up on billboards in both Derry and Belfast is our way of saying we’re proud of her and we hope everyone gets behind her.”

Jenny’s rap video ‘Get Your Tickets Now’ will be available watch via City Competitions’ Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts from October 17. https://www.instagram.com/citycompetitionsltd/